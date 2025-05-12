Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:26 minutes
Problem 9.CR.3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
Video Games In a survey of subjects aged 18–29, subjects were asked if they play video games often or sometimes. Among 1017 males, 72% answered “yes.” Among 984 females, 49% answered “yes” (based on data from a Pew Research Center survey).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Pose a key question relevant to the data. For example, 'Is there a significant difference in the proportion of males and females aged 18–29 who play video games often or sometimes?'
Step 2: Identify the appropriate statistical procedure to address the key question. In this case, a hypothesis test for the difference between two population proportions (e.g., a two-proportion z-test) is suitable.
Step 3: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) is that the proportions of males and females who play video games are equal (p₁ = p₂). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) is that the proportions are not equal (p₁ ≠ p₂).
Step 4: Calculate the test statistic using the formula for the z-test for two proportions: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>z</mi>=<mfrac><mrow><mo>(</mo><mi>p</mi><sub>1</sub><mo>-</mo><mi>p</mi><sub>2</sub><mo>)</mo></mrow><msqrt><mrow><mo>(</mo><mi>p</mi><sub>c</sub><mo>)(</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>-</mo><mi>p</mi><sub>c</sub><mo>)(</mo><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mi>n</mi><sub>1</sub></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mi>n</mi><sub>2</sub></mfrac><mo>)</mo></mrow></msqrt></mfrac></math>, where p₁ and p₂ are the sample proportions, n₁ and n₂ are the sample sizes, and pₐ is the pooled proportion.
Step 5: Compare the calculated z-value to the critical z-value (or use the p-value approach) at the chosen significance level (e.g., α = 0.05). Based on this comparison, decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis and state the conclusion in the context of the problem.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Descriptive Statistics
Descriptive statistics summarize and describe the main features of a dataset. This includes measures such as mean, median, mode, and percentages, which help in understanding the distribution and trends within the data. In the context of the survey, calculating the percentage of males and females who play video games provides a clear overview of gaming habits among different genders.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences or draw conclusions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis, then using statistical tests to determine if there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis. In this case, one might test whether there is a significant difference in gaming frequency between males and females.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Data Analysis Techniques
Data analysis techniques encompass various methods used to inspect, clean, and model data to discover useful information. Techniques such as chi-square tests for categorical data or t-tests for comparing means can be applied to analyze the survey results. These methods help in drawing conclusions about the gaming habits of different demographics based on the collected data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:39
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice