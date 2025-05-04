Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Randomization Randomization is a statistical technique used to assign individuals or items to different groups in a way that eliminates bias. In the context of comparing two samples, randomization ensures that the samples are representative of the population, allowing for valid conclusions about differences or similarities. It is crucial for ensuring that the results of an analysis are not influenced by external factors. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions

Sample Size and Composition Sample size refers to the number of observations or data points collected in a study. The composition of a sample, including its distribution and range of values, affects the reliability of statistical analyses. In the given question, understanding the sample sizes and their respective values is essential to determine if the proposed randomizations maintain the integrity of the original samples. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion