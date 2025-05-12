Smoking Cessation Programs Among 198 smokers who underwent a “sustained care” program, 51 were no longer smoking after six months. Among 199 smokers who underwent a “standard care” program, 30 were no longer smoking after six months (based on data from “Sustained Care Intervention and Postdischarge Smoking Cessation Among Hospitalized Adults,” by Rigotti et al., Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 312, No. 7). We want to use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the rate of success for smoking cessation is greater with the sustained care program. Test the claim using a hypothesis test.