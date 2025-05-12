Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 9.R.5
Textbook Question
Smoking Cessation Programs Among 198 smokers who underwent a “sustained care” program, 51 were no longer smoking after six months. Among 199 smokers who underwent a “standard care” program, 30 were no longer smoking after six months (based on data from “Sustained Care Intervention and Postdischarge Smoking Cessation Among Hospitalized Adults,” by Rigotti et al., Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 312, No. 7). We want to use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the rate of success for smoking cessation is greater with the sustained care program. Test the claim using a hypothesis test.
1
Step 1: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the success rate for smoking cessation is the same for both programs: p₁ = p₂. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the success rate for smoking cessation is greater for the sustained care program: p₁ > p₂.
Step 2: Identify the sample proportions and sample sizes. For the sustained care program, the sample size is n₁ = 198 and the number of successes is x₁ = 51, so the sample proportion is p̂₁ = x₁ / n₁. For the standard care program, the sample size is n₂ = 199 and the number of successes is x₂ = 30, so the sample proportion is p̂₂ = x₂ / n₂.
Step 3: Calculate the pooled proportion (p̂) using the formula: p̂ = (x₁ + x₂) / (n₁ + n₂). This pooled proportion represents the overall success rate across both groups.
Step 4: Compute the test statistic (z) using the formula: z = (p̂₁ - p̂₂) / √[p̂(1 - p̂)(1/n₁ + 1/n₂)]. This formula accounts for the difference in sample proportions and the variability of the pooled proportion.
Step 5: Compare the test statistic (z) to the critical value for a one-tailed test at the 0.01 significance level. If z exceeds the critical value, reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the sustained care program has a higher success rate. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (H1), which indicates the presence of an effect or difference. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the success rate of the sustained care program is equal to or less than that of the standard care program.
Significance Level
The significance level, denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of making a Type I error, which occurs when the null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. In this scenario, a significance level of 0.01 indicates that there is a 1% risk of concluding that the sustained care program is more effective when it is not.
P-Value
The p-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It quantifies the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. If the p-value is less than the significance level (0.01 in this case), it suggests that the observed success rate difference is statistically significant, leading to the rejection of the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.
