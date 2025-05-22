Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
Two Proportions
Problem 9.1.15b
Problem 9.1.15b
Textbook Question
Can Dogs Detect Malaria? A study was conducted to determine whether dogs could detect malaria from socks worn by malaria patients and socks worn by patients without malaria. Among 175 socks worn by malaria patients, the dogs made correct identifications 123 times. Among 145 socks worn by patients without malaria, the dogs made correct identifications 131 times (based on data presented at an annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine, by principal investigator Steve Lindsay). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim of no difference between the two rates of correct responses.
b. Test the claim by constructing an appropriate confidence interval.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that there is no difference between the two rates of correct responses (p₁ = p₂). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that there is a difference between the two rates of correct responses (p₁ ≠ p₂).
Step 2: Calculate the sample proportions for each group. For the malaria patients, the sample proportion is p̂₁ = x₁ / n₁, where x₁ = 123 and n₁ = 175. For the non-malaria patients, the sample proportion is p̂₂ = x₂ / n₂, where x₂ = 131 and n₂ = 145.
Step 3: Compute the pooled proportion under the null hypothesis. The pooled proportion is calculated as p̂ = (x₁ + x₂) / (n₁ + n₂), where x₁ and x₂ are the number of correct identifications, and n₁ and n₂ are the total sample sizes for each group.
Step 4: Calculate the test statistic for the difference in proportions. The test statistic is given by z = (p̂₁ - p̂₂) / √[p̂(1 - p̂)(1/n₁ + 1/n₂)], where p̂₁ and p̂₂ are the sample proportions, p̂ is the pooled proportion, and n₁ and n₂ are the sample sizes.
Step 5: Construct a confidence interval for the difference in proportions. The confidence interval is given by (p̂₁ - p̂₂) ± z* × √[p̂₁(1 - p̂₁)/n₁ + p̂₂(1 - p̂₂)/n₂], where z* is the critical value for the desired confidence level (e.g., 1.96 for 95%). Compare the confidence interval to determine if it includes 0, which would support the null hypothesis.
