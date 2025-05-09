Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
8:04 minutes
Problem 9.CR.4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
IQ Scores of Twins Listed below are IQ scores of twins listed in Data Set 12 “IQ and Brain Size” in Appendix B. The data are pairs of IQ scores from ten different families.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Pose a key question relevant to the data. For example, 'Is there a significant correlation between the IQ scores of first-born twins and second-born twins?' This question helps us understand the relationship between the two sets of scores.
Step 2: Identify a statistical procedure or tool to address the key question. In this case, we can use the Pearson correlation coefficient to measure the strength and direction of the linear relationship between the two sets of IQ scores.
Step 3: Organize the data into pairs for analysis. Each pair consists of the IQ score of the first-born twin and the corresponding IQ score of the second-born twin. For example, the first pair is (96, 89), the second pair is (87, 87), and so on.
Step 4: Apply the formula for the Pearson correlation coefficient: \( r = \frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})(y_i - \bar{y})}{\sqrt{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 \cdot \sum (y_i - \bar{y})^2}} \), where \( x_i \) and \( y_i \) are the individual scores, and \( \bar{x} \) and \( \bar{y} \) are the means of the first-born and second-born scores, respectively.
Step 5: Analyze the result of the correlation coefficient. If \( r \) is close to 1 or -1, it indicates a strong positive or negative correlation, respectively. If \( r \) is close to 0, it indicates little to no linear relationship. Based on this, state a conclusion about the relationship between the IQ scores of first-born and second-born twins.
Video duration:8m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Descriptive Statistics
Descriptive statistics summarize and describe the main features of a dataset. This includes measures such as mean, median, mode, and standard deviation, which provide insights into the central tendency and variability of the data. In the context of the IQ scores of twins, descriptive statistics can help compare the performance of first-born and second-born children.
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine whether there is enough evidence in a sample of data to support a particular hypothesis about a population. In this case, one might hypothesize that there is a significant difference in IQ scores between first-born and second-born twins. This involves setting up null and alternative hypotheses and using statistical tests to analyze the data.
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Correlation and Regression
Correlation and regression analysis are used to examine the relationship between two variables. In this scenario, one could analyze the correlation between the IQ scores of first-born and second-born twins to see if there is a pattern or trend. Regression analysis could further help in predicting IQ scores based on the birth order, providing deeper insights into the data.
Guided course
05:43
Correlation Coefficient
