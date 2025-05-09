In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:





a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.

b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).

c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.





IQ Scores of Twins Listed below are IQ scores of twins listed in Data Set 12 “IQ and Brain Size” in Appendix B. The data are pairs of IQ scores from ten different families.



