Color and Recall Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted trials to investigate the effects of color on the accuracy of recall. Subjects were given tasks consisting of words displayed on a computer screen with background colors of red and blue. The subjects studied 36 words for 2 minutes, and then they were asked to recall as many of the words as they could after waiting 20 minutes. Results from scores on the word recall test are given below. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that variation of scores is the same with the red background and blue background.





[Image]