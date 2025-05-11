Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
Problem 8
Textbook Question
Color and Recall Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted trials to investigate the effects of color on the accuracy of recall. Subjects were given tasks consisting of words displayed on a computer screen with background colors of red and blue. The subjects studied 36 words for 2 minutes, and then they were asked to recall as many of the words as they could after waiting 20 minutes. Results from scores on the word recall test are given below. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that variation of scores is the same with the red background and blue background.
1
Step 1: Identify the hypothesis test to be used. Since the problem involves comparing the variation (or variance) of two groups (red background and blue background), we will use an F-test for equality of variances.
Step 2: State the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) is that the variances of the two groups are equal (σ₁² = σ₂²). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) is that the variances are not equal (σ₁² ≠ σ₂²).
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic. The F-test statistic is calculated as the ratio of the larger sample variance to the smaller sample variance: F = s₁² / s₂², where s₁² and s₂² are the sample variances of the two groups. Ensure you identify which group has the larger variance.
Step 4: Determine the critical value or p-value. Use the F-distribution table or statistical software to find the critical value for the F-test at a significance level of 0.05. The degrees of freedom for the numerator (df₁) and denominator (df₂) are based on the sample sizes of the two groups (df₁ = n₁ - 1, df₂ = n₂ - 1).
Step 5: Make a decision. Compare the calculated F-test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic exceeds the critical value, reject the null hypothesis. Alternatively, if using the p-value approach, reject the null hypothesis if the p-value is less than 0.05. Interpret the results in the context of the problem.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that indicates the presence of an effect or difference. Researchers use significance levels, such as 0.05, to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis based on the p-value obtained from the data.
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Variance and Standard Deviation
Variance measures the dispersion of a set of data points around their mean, indicating how much the scores vary. Standard deviation, the square root of variance, provides a more interpretable measure of spread in the same units as the data. In the context of the study, comparing the variances of recall scores for different background colors helps assess whether the color affects recall accuracy.
Calculating Standard Deviation
ANOVA (Analysis of Variance)
ANOVA is a statistical technique used to compare the means of three or more groups to determine if at least one group mean is significantly different from the others. In this case, it can be applied to test if the variation in recall scores differs significantly between the red and blue backgrounds. ANOVA helps in understanding the impact of categorical independent variables on a continuous dependent variable.
Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables
