10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
Problem 9.1.14a
Textbook Question
Cigarette Pack Warnings A study was conducted to find the effects of cigarette pack warnings that consisted of text or pictures. Among 1078 smokers given cigarette packs with text warnings, 366 tried to quit smoking. Among 1071 smokers given cigarette packs with warning pictures, 428 tried to quit smoking. (Results are based on data from “Effect of Pictorial Cigarette Pack Warnings on Changes in Smoking Behavior,” by Brewer et al., Journal of the American Medical Association.) Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the proportion of smokers who tried to quit in the text warning group is less than the proportion in the picture warning group.
a. Test the claim using a hypothesis test.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the proportion of smokers who tried to quit in the text warning group is greater than or equal to the proportion in the picture warning group: H₀: p₁ ≥ p₂. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the proportion of smokers who tried to quit in the text warning group is less than the proportion in the picture warning group: H₁: p₁ < p₂.
Step 2: Identify the sample proportions and sample sizes. For the text warning group, the sample size is n₁ = 1078 and the number of successes (smokers who tried to quit) is x₁ = 366. The sample proportion is calculated as p̂₁ = x₁ / n₁. For the picture warning group, the sample size is n₂ = 1071 and the number of successes is x₂ = 428. The sample proportion is calculated as p̂₂ = x₂ / n₂.
Step 3: Calculate the pooled proportion. The pooled proportion (p̂) is used when comparing two proportions and is calculated as p̂ = (x₁ + x₂) / (n₁ + n₂). This represents the overall proportion of successes across both groups.
Step 4: Compute the test statistic. The test statistic for comparing two proportions is given by the formula: z = (p̂₁ - p̂₂) / √[p̂(1 - p̂)(1/n₁ + 1/n₂)]. Substitute the values of p̂₁, p̂₂, p̂, n₁, and n₂ into the formula to calculate the z-score.
Step 5: Determine the critical value and make a decision. Using a significance level of α = 0.01, find the critical value for a one-tailed test from the standard normal distribution table. Compare the calculated z-score to the critical value. If z < critical value, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the proportion of smokers trying to quit is the same for both warning types, while the alternative hypothesis would suggest that the proportion is lower for the text warning group.
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether the results of a hypothesis test are statistically significant. In this scenario, a significance level of 0.01 indicates that there is a 1% risk of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true. This means that if the p-value obtained from the test is less than 0.01, the evidence is strong enough to support the claim that the text warning group has a lower proportion of smokers trying to quit.
Proportions and Sample Size
Proportions represent the fraction of a whole, often expressed as a percentage, and are crucial in comparing groups in statistical studies. In this case, the proportions of smokers trying to quit in both groups (text and picture warnings) are calculated from their respective sample sizes. Understanding how to compute and compare these proportions is essential for conducting the hypothesis test and interpreting the results accurately.
