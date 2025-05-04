Cigarette Pack Warnings A study was conducted to find the effects of cigarette pack warnings that consisted of text or pictures. Among 1078 smokers given cigarette packs with text warnings, 366 tried to quit smoking. Among 1071 smokers given cigarette packs with warning pictures, 428 tried to quit smoking. (Results are based on data from “Effect of Pictorial Cigarette Pack Warnings on Changes in Smoking Behavior,” by Brewer et al., Journal of the American Medical Association.) Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the proportion of smokers who tried to quit in the text warning group is less than the proportion in the picture warning group.





a. Test the claim using a hypothesis test.



