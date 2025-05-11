Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
5:35 minutes
Problem 9.1.25c
Textbook Question
Overlap of Confidence Intervals In the article “On Judging the Significance of Differences by Examining the Overlap Between Confidence Intervals,” by Schenker and Gentleman (American Statistician, Vol. 55, No. 3), the authors consider sample data in this statement: “Independent simple random samples, each of size 200, have been drawn, and 112 people in the first sample have the attribute, whereas 88 people in the second sample have the attribute.”
c. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the two population proportions are equal. What do you conclude?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the two population proportions are equal: p₁ = p₂. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the two population proportions are not equal: p₁ ≠ p₂.
Step 2: Calculate the sample proportions for each group. For the first sample, the proportion is p̂₁ = 112 / 200. For the second sample, the proportion is p̂₂ = 88 / 200.
Step 3: Compute the pooled proportion (p̂) using the formula: p̂ = (x₁ + x₂) / (n₁ + n₂), where x₁ and x₂ are the number of successes in each sample, and n₁ and n₂ are the sample sizes.
Step 4: Calculate the standard error (SE) for the difference in proportions using the formula: SE = √[p̂(1 - p̂)(1/n₁ + 1/n₂)].
Step 5: Compute the test statistic (z) using the formula: z = (p̂₁ - p̂₂) / SE. Compare the test statistic to the critical value for a two-tailed test at the 0.05 significance level (±1.96). If |z| > 1.96, reject the null hypothesis; otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Intervals
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95% or 99%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample statistic, such as a mean or proportion. In the context of comparing two population proportions, overlapping confidence intervals can suggest that the proportions may not be significantly different.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (e.g., the two population proportions are equal) and an alternative hypothesis (e.g., the proportions are not equal). A significance level, often set at 0.05, is used to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis based on the calculated test statistic and p-value.
Proportions and Sample Size
Proportions represent the fraction of a sample that possesses a certain attribute, calculated as the number of successes divided by the total sample size. In this case, the proportions of individuals with the attribute in each sample are 112/200 and 88/200. The sample size affects the precision of the estimates and the power of the hypothesis test, with larger samples generally providing more reliable results.
