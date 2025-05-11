Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
5:25 minutes
Problem 9
Textbook Question
Testing Effects of Alcohol Researchers conducted an experiment to test the effects of alcohol. Errors were recorded in a test of visual and motor skills for a treatment group of 22 people who drank ethanol and another group of 22 people given a placebo. The errors for the treatment group have a standard deviation of 2.20, and the errors for the placebo group have a standard deviation of 0.72 (based on data from “Effects of Alcohol Intoxication on Risk Taking, Strategy, and Error Rate in Visuomotor Performance,” by Streufert et al., Journal of Applied Psychology, Vol. 77, No. 4). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that both groups have the same amount of variation among the errors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the hypothesis to be tested. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the variances of the two groups are equal (σ₁² = σ₂²), while the alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the variances are not equal (σ₁² ≠ σ₂²). This is a two-tailed test.
Step 2: Determine the test statistic to use. Since we are comparing variances, we use the F-test for equality of variances. The test statistic is calculated as F = (s₁² / s₂²), where s₁ and s₂ are the sample standard deviations of the two groups. Assign the larger variance to the numerator to ensure F ≥ 1.
Step 3: Calculate the degrees of freedom for both groups. For the treatment group, the degrees of freedom are df₁ = n₁ - 1, where n₁ is the sample size of the treatment group. For the placebo group, the degrees of freedom are df₂ = n₂ - 1, where n₂ is the sample size of the placebo group.
Step 4: Determine the critical value for the F-distribution at a significance level of 0.05. Since this is a two-tailed test, divide the significance level by 2 for each tail (0.025 in each tail). Use an F-distribution table or statistical software to find the critical values corresponding to df₁ and df₂.
Step 5: Compare the calculated F-statistic to the critical values. If the F-statistic falls outside the range defined by the critical values, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Conclude whether there is sufficient evidence to support the claim that the variances are different.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a statistical measure that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of data values. A low standard deviation indicates that the data points tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the data points are spread out over a wider range of values. In this context, it helps to understand the variability in errors between the treatment and placebo groups.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (which states there is no effect or difference) and an alternative hypothesis (which states there is an effect or difference). In this case, the null hypothesis would assert that both groups have the same variation in errors, while the alternative would suggest a difference.
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold used to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. A common significance level is 0.05, which indicates a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. In this experiment, using a 0.05 significance level means that if the p-value is less than 0.05, the researchers would reject the null hypothesis and conclude that there is a significant difference in variation between the two groups.
