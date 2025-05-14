Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
12:09 minutes
Problem 9.1.26
Textbook Question
Equivalence of Hypothesis Test and Confidence Interval Two different simple random samples are drawn from two different populations. The first sample consists of 20 people with 10 having a common attribute. The second sample consists of 2000 people with 1404 of them having the same common attribute. Compare the results from a hypothesis test of p1=p2 (with a 0.05 significance level) and a 95% confidence interval estimate of p1-p2
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:12m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice