Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
5:22 minutes
Problem 9.R.3
Textbook Question
Forecast and Actual Temperatures Listed below are actual temperatures (°F) along with the temperatures that were forecast five days earlier (data collected by the author). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that differences between actual temperatures and temperatures forecast five days earlier are from a population with a mean of 0°F.
Verified step by step guidance
1
State the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁): H₀: μ_d = 0 (the mean difference between actual and forecast temperatures is 0°F), H₁: μ_d ≠ 0 (the mean difference is not 0°F).
Calculate the differences (d) between the actual temperatures and the forecast temperatures for each data pair. Then, compute the mean of these differences (d̄) and the standard deviation of the differences (s_d).
Determine the test statistic using the formula: t = (d̄ - μ_d) / (s_d / √n), where μ_d is the hypothesized mean difference (0°F), n is the number of data pairs, and s_d is the standard deviation of the differences.
Find the critical t-value(s) for a two-tailed test at the 0.05 significance level using the degrees of freedom (df = n - 1). Compare the calculated t-value to the critical t-value(s).
Make a decision: If the calculated t-value falls within the critical region (beyond the critical t-values), reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the result in the context of the problem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1). In this context, the null hypothesis states that the mean difference between actual and forecast temperatures is 0°F, while the alternative suggests it is not. The process includes calculating a test statistic and comparing it to a critical value to determine if the null hypothesis can be rejected.
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Significance Level
The significance level, denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. A common significance level is 0.05, which indicates a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. In this scenario, using a 0.05 significance level means that if the p-value obtained from the test is less than 0.05, the null hypothesis can be rejected, suggesting that the differences in temperatures are statistically significant.
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Mean Difference
The mean difference refers to the average of the differences between paired observations—in this case, the actual temperatures and the forecasted temperatures. Calculating the mean difference helps to assess whether the forecast is accurate. If the mean difference is significantly different from 0°F, it indicates that the forecasts are systematically off, which is the primary claim being tested in this analysis.
Difference in Means: Confidence Intervals
