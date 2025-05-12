Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95% or 99%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample mean or proportion, allowing researchers to infer about the population. The width of the interval reflects the variability in the data and the sample size; larger samples yield narrower intervals. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. The results of hypothesis tests can be supported by confidence intervals, as both approaches assess the likelihood of observing the data under the null hypothesis. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses