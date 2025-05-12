Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pooled Proportion The pooled proportion, denoted as p_bar, is a weighted average of two sample proportions used in hypothesis testing. It combines the successes and failures from both samples to provide a single estimate of the proportion under the null hypothesis. This is particularly useful when comparing two proportions to determine if there is a significant difference between them. Recommended video: Guided course 08:09 08:09 Difference in Proportions: Confidence Intervals

Sample Proportion The sample proportion, represented as p_cap, is the ratio of the number of successes to the total number of observations in a sample. It serves as an estimate of the true population proportion and is calculated by dividing the count of successes by the sample size. Understanding sample proportions is essential for conducting tests of significance and making inferences about population parameters. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion