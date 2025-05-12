Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:59 minutes
Problem 9.QQ.2
Textbook Question
Test Values p_cap1, p_cap2. Find the values of and the pooled proportion p_bar obtained when testing the claim given in Exercise 1.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sample proportions \( \hat{p}_1 \) and \( \hat{p}_2 \) from the problem statement or data provided. These represent the proportions of successes in the two samples.
Determine the sample sizes \( n_1 \) and \( n_2 \) for the two groups. These are the total number of observations in each sample.
Calculate the pooled proportion \( \bar{p} \) using the formula: \( \bar{p} = \frac{x_1 + x_2}{n_1 + n_2} \), where \( x_1 = \hat{p}_1 \cdot n_1 \) and \( x_2 = \hat{p}_2 \cdot n_2 \).
Substitute the values of \( x_1 \), \( x_2 \), \( n_1 \), and \( n_2 \) into the formula to compute \( \bar{p} \).
Use the pooled proportion \( \bar{p} \) in further hypothesis testing or calculations as required by the problem.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Pooled Proportion
The pooled proportion, denoted as p_bar, is a weighted average of two sample proportions used in hypothesis testing. It combines the successes and failures from both samples to provide a single estimate of the proportion under the null hypothesis. This is particularly useful when comparing two proportions to determine if there is a significant difference between them.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:09
Difference in Proportions: Confidence Intervals
Sample Proportion
The sample proportion, represented as p_cap, is the ratio of the number of successes to the total number of observations in a sample. It serves as an estimate of the true population proportion and is calculated by dividing the count of successes by the sample size. Understanding sample proportions is essential for conducting tests of significance and making inferences about population parameters.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. This process often includes calculating test statistics and p-values to assess the strength of evidence against the null hypothesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice