1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
80PRACTICE PROBLEM
From the top of a lighthouse standing 249 ft above sea level, water is shot at an angle downwards and travels 338 ft until it reaches the ground, ignoring air resistance. Determine how far the water travels for a 271-ft lighthouse at the exact same moment and location.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
368 ft
B
311 ft
C
200 ft
D
297 ft