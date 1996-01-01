Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following conditions, evaluate the other trigonometric functions of D.
cos D = 4/9, sin D < 0
A
sin D = 8/9, tan D = 2, csc D = 9/8, sec D = 9/4, cot D = 1/2
B
sin D = 65/9, tan D = 0, csc D = 9/65, sec D = 9/4, cot D = ∞
C
sin D = 65/9, tan D = 65/4, csc D = 9/65, sec D = 9/4, cot D = 4/65
D
sin D = - (√65)/9, tan D = - (√65)/4, csc D = - 9(√65)/65, sec D = 9/4, cot D = - 4(√65)/65