1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
Utilize the provided measurements in the following diagram to solve the following problem.
A telescope is positioned on top of a mountain with its lens located at point P. Pa represents the distance from the lens to the photographic plate ab, while uv represents the length of a river flowing through a straight path in the valley. Determine the length of the river.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5 km
B
125 km
C
1250 m
D
500 m