Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following figure shows a right triangle. Determine the values of the six trigonometric functions for angle N. Provide exact values and simplify your answers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin N = 35/37, cos N = 12/37, tan N = 12/35, cot N = 35/12, sec N = 37/12, csc N = 37/35
B
sin N = 35/37, cos N = 12/37, tan N = 35/12, cot N = 12/35, sec N = 37/12, csc N = 37/35
C
sin N = 12/37, cos N = 35/37, tan N = 12/35, cot N = 35/12, sec N = 37/35, csc N = 37/12
D
sin N = 12/37, cos N = 35/37, tan N = 35/12, cot N = 12/35, sec N = 37/35, csc N = 37/12