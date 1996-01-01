Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Dot Product
Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors The Dot Product
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 11i -j, b = 3i +9j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 11i -j, b = 3i +9j
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a1 = projb(a) = (8/3)i + 8j, a2 = (25/3)i - 10j
B
a1 = projb(a) = (8/3)i - 8j, a2 = (25/3)i + 10j
C
a1 = projb(a) = (4/5)i + (12/5)j, a2 = (51/5)i -(17/5)j
D
a1 = projb(a) = (4/5)i - (12/5)j, a2 = (51/5)i +(17/5)j