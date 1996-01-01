Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Dot Product
Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors The Dot Product
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 27i +2j, b = 81i +6j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 27i +2j, b = 81i +6j
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a1 = projb(a) = 27i + 2j, a2 = 0
B
a1 = projb(a) = 27i - 2j, a2 = 0
C
a1 = projb(a) = 0, a2 = 27i + 2j
D
a1 = projb(a) = 0, a2 = 27i - 2j