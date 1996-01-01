Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Dot Product
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 6i -7j, b = i -4j
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a1 = projb(a) = 2i +8j, a2 = 8i - 11j
B
a1 = projb(a) = 2i -8j, a2 = 8i - 11j
C
a1 = projb(a) = 2i +8j, a2 = 4i - j
D
a1 = projb(a) = 2i -8j, a2 = 4i + j