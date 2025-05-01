Which equation could be used to find the length of the hypotenuse in a right triangle with legs of lengths and ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a correct Pythagorean identity in trigonometry?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the fundamental Pythagorean identity in trigonometry, which relates the squares of sine and cosine functions for the same angle \( \theta \). This identity is derived from the Pythagorean theorem applied to the unit circle.
Write down the standard Pythagorean identity: \( \sin^{2}(\theta) + \cos^{2}(\theta) = 1 \)
Examine each given option and compare it to the standard identity. The first option matches the form \( \sin^{2}(\theta) + \cos^{2}(\theta) = 1 \), which is the well-known Pythagorean identity.
Understand why the other options are incorrect: - \( \sin^{2}(\theta) + \tan^{2}(\theta) = 1 \) is not a standard identity. - \( \tan^{2}(\theta) + \cot^{2}(\theta) = 1 \) is also not true. - \( \sin^{2}(\theta) - \cos^{2}(\theta) = 1 \) contradicts the Pythagorean identity.
Conclude that the correct Pythagorean identity is the one that states \( \sin^{2}(\theta) + \cos^{2}(\theta) = 1 \), which is fundamental in trigonometry and holds for all angles \( \theta \).
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
11
views
Multiple Choice
When finding the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs of lengths and , which formula should you use?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle with legs of length and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one leg has length units and the other leg has length units, what is the length of the hypotenuse?
9
views
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
10
views
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations