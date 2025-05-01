Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
An isosceles right triangle has one ________________ angle and ______________ equal sides.
An isosceles right triangle has one ________________ angle and ______________ equal sides.
An equilateral triangle has _________________ equal sides.
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
<IMAGE>
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel.
<IMAGE>
A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse?
A right triangle has legs of length and . What is the length of the hypotenuse?