A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with side lengths = cm, = cm, and = cm, what is the perimeter of the triangle?
A
cm
B
cm
C
cm
D
cm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle: the given sides are \(a' = 5\) cm, \(b' = 12\) cm, and \(c' = 13\) cm. Since this is a right triangle, \(c'\) is the hypotenuse (the longest side).
Recall that the perimeter of a triangle is the sum of the lengths of all its sides. So, the perimeter \(P\) is given by the formula: \(P = a' + b' + c'\).
Substitute the given side lengths into the perimeter formula: \(P = 5 + 12 + 13\).
Add the side lengths together to find the total perimeter: \(P = 5 + 12 + 13\) (do not calculate the sum yet, just set up the expression).
The final step is to compute the sum to find the perimeter of the triangle.
