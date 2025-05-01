Which of the following sets of side lengths can form a right triangle according to the ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which equation can be used to find , the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs of lengths and ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which relates the lengths of the sides of a right triangle: the square of the hypotenuse equals the sum of the squares of the legs.
Identify the hypotenuse as the side opposite the right angle, labeled as \(x\), and the legs as \(a\) and \(b\).
Write the Pythagorean theorem formula: \(x^{2} = a^{2} + b^{2}\).
Understand that this equation allows you to find the length of the hypotenuse \(x\) when the lengths of the legs \(a\) and \(b\) are known.
Note that the other given equations do not correctly represent the relationship in a right triangle, so they cannot be used to find \(x\).
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
