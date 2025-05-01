Which of the following sets of side lengths can form a right triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly lists the types of triangles based on their sides and angles?
A
Acute, obtuse, right, left, top, bottom, equilateral, isosceles, scalene, circular, square, rectangular
B
Only equilateral, isosceles, and scalene triangles exist
C
D
Equilateral, isosceles, obtuse, right, scalene, acute, congruent, similar, parallel, perpendicular, regular, irregular
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that triangles can be classified based on their sides or their angles.
Classification by sides includes: equilateral (all sides equal), isosceles (two sides equal), and scalene (all sides different).
Classification by angles includes: acute (all angles less than 90°), right (one angle exactly 90°), and obtuse (one angle greater than 90°).
Recognize that terms like 'left', 'top', 'bottom', 'circular', 'square', 'rectangular', 'congruent', 'similar', 'parallel', 'perpendicular', 'regular', and 'irregular' are not standard classifications of triangles by sides or angles.
Therefore, the correct classification combines the side-based types (equilateral, isosceles, scalene) with the angle-based types (acute, right, obtuse).
