Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.33
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. sin 0.6109
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Circular Functions
Circular functions, also known as trigonometric functions, relate the angles of a circle to the lengths of its sides. The primary circular functions are sine, cosine, and tangent, which are defined based on a unit circle. For any angle, these functions provide a way to calculate the ratio of the lengths of the sides of a right triangle formed within the circle.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions
Calculator Approximations
Calculator approximations involve using a scientific or graphing calculator to compute the values of trigonometric functions to a specified degree of accuracy. For example, when asked to find sin(0.6109) to four decimal places, one would input the angle into the calculator and round the result to four decimal digits. This process is essential for obtaining precise values in practical applications.
Recommended video:
4:45
How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions
Radian Measure
Radian measure is a way of measuring angles based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle formed when the arc length is equal to the radius of the circle. In trigonometry, angles can be expressed in radians or degrees, and understanding this conversion is crucial when calculating circular function values, as many calculators default to radian mode.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Unit Circle with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice