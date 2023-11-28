Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Displacement (θ) Angular displacement, represented by θ, measures the angle through which an object has rotated about a fixed point. It is typically expressed in radians and is crucial for understanding rotational motion. In the context of the given formula, θ is derived from the product of angular velocity (ω) and time (t), indicating how far an object has rotated over a specific time period.

Angular Velocity (ω) Angular velocity, denoted as ω, quantifies the rate of rotation of an object and is expressed in radians per second. It indicates how quickly an object is rotating around a central point. In the formula s = rωt, ω is essential for determining the total angular displacement over time, which directly influences the linear distance traveled along a circular path.