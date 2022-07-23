Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.31a
Textbook Question
The formula ω = θ/t can be rewritten as θ = ωt. Substituting ωt for θ converts s = rθ to s = rωt. Use the formula s = rωt to find the value of the missing variable.
s = 3π/4 km, r = 2 km, t = 4 sec
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: s = \(\frac{3\pi}{4}\) km, r = 2 km, t = 4 sec.
Use the formula \(s = r\omega t\) to find the missing variable \(\omega\).
Rearrange the formula to solve for \(\omega\): \(\omega = \frac{s}{rt}\).
Substitute the given values into the rearranged formula: \(\omega = \frac{\frac{3\pi}{4}}{2 \times 4}\).
Simplify the expression to find the value of \(\omega\).
Angular Displacement (θ)
Angular displacement, represented by θ, measures the angle through which an object has rotated about a specific axis. It is typically expressed in radians and is crucial for understanding rotational motion. In the context of the given formula, θ is derived from the product of angular velocity (ω) and time (t), indicating how far an object has rotated over a period.
Angular Velocity (ω)
Angular velocity, denoted as ω, quantifies the rate of rotation of an object and is expressed in radians per second. It indicates how quickly an object is rotating around an axis. In the formula θ = ωt, angular velocity is essential for determining the angular displacement over a specific time interval, which is vital for solving the problem presented.
Arc Length (s)
Arc length, represented by s, is the distance traveled along the circumference of a circle. It is calculated using the formula s = rθ, where r is the radius of the circle. In the context of the problem, substituting θ with ωt allows for the calculation of arc length based on the radius and the angular velocity over time, providing a direct link between linear and angular motion.
