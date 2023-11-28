Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Displacement (θ) Angular displacement, represented by θ, measures the angle through which an object has rotated about a specific axis. It is typically expressed in radians and is crucial for understanding rotational motion. In the context of the given formula, θ is derived from the product of angular velocity (ω) and time (t), indicating how far an object has rotated over a period.

Angular Velocity (ω) Angular velocity, denoted as ω, quantifies the rate of rotation of an object and is measured in radians per second. It indicates how quickly an object is rotating around an axis. In the formula s = rωt, ω plays a vital role in determining the angular displacement over time, allowing for the calculation of linear distance traveled along a circular path. Recommended video: 03:48 03:48 Introduction to Vectors