Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.35a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. See Example 3. cos (-1.1519)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Circular Functions
Circular functions, also known as trigonometric functions, relate the angles of a circle to the ratios of its sides. The primary circular functions include sine, cosine, and tangent, which are defined based on a unit circle. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating angles and their corresponding values in various contexts, including negative angles.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions
Negative Angles
In trigonometry, negative angles are measured in the clockwise direction from the positive x-axis. The values of circular functions for negative angles can be derived using the properties of symmetry in the unit circle. For example, cos(-θ) = cos(θ), which means the cosine function is even, while sin(-θ) = -sin(θ), indicating that the sine function is odd.
Recommended video:
3:47
Coterminal Angles
Calculator Approximations
Calculator approximations involve using a scientific calculator to find numerical values of trigonometric functions to a specified degree of accuracy, such as four decimal places. This process typically requires inputting the angle in radians or degrees, depending on the calculator settings. Understanding how to use a calculator effectively is crucial for obtaining precise values for trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
4:45
How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Unit Circle with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice