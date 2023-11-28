Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Circular Functions Circular functions, also known as trigonometric functions, relate the angles of a circle to the ratios of its sides. The primary circular functions include sine, cosine, and tangent, which are defined based on a unit circle. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating angles and their corresponding values in various contexts, including negative angles. Recommended video: 5:57 5:57 Graphs of Common Functions

Negative Angles In trigonometry, negative angles are measured in the clockwise direction from the positive x-axis. The values of circular functions for negative angles can be derived using the properties of symmetry in the unit circle. For example, cos(-θ) = cos(θ), which means the cosine function is even, while sin(-θ) = -sin(θ), indicating that the sine function is odd. Recommended video: 3:47 3:47 Coterminal Angles