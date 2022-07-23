Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Circular Functions Circular functions, also known as trigonometric functions, relate the angles of a circle to the ratios of its sides. The primary circular functions include sine, cosine, tangent, and their reciprocals: cosecant, secant, and cotangent. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating angles and their corresponding values in various contexts, such as in the given problem.

Secant Function The secant function is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function. Mathematically, sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). It is important to know how to compute the secant of an angle, especially when using a calculator, as it directly relates to the cosine value of that angle. In this case, finding sec(2.8440) requires calculating the cosine first.