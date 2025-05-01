Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. cos (-0.2443)
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sec 7.3159
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cos s = 0.9250
A thread is being pulled off a spool at the rate of 59.4 cm per sec. Find the radius of the spool if it makes 152 revolutions per min.
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
sin s = 0.4924
The propeller of a 90-horsepower outboard motor at full throttle rotates at exactly 5000 revolutions per min. Find the angular speed of the propeller in radians per second.
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
cos 2
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cot s = 0.5022
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
sin ( ―1)
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
sin 5
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[ 0, π/2] ; cos s = √2/2
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
cos 6
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
tan 6.29
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[ π , 3π/2] ; sec s = ―2√3/3
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
tan s = 0.2126