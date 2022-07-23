Table of contents
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.9
Textbook Question
Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.
<IMAGE>
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coordinates of the point where the terminal side of the angle \( \theta \) intersects the unit circle. Let's denote this point as \((x, y)\).
Recall that the unit circle has a radius of 1, so the equation of the circle is \(x^2 + y^2 = 1\).
Use the coordinates \((x, y)\) to find the six trigonometric functions: \(\sin(\theta) = y\), \(\cos(\theta) = x\), \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{y}{x}\), \(\csc(\theta) = \frac{1}{y}\), \(\sec(\theta) = \frac{1}{x}\), and \(\cot(\theta) = \frac{x}{y}\).
Check the quadrant in which the angle \(\theta\) lies to determine the signs of the trigonometric functions. For example, in the first quadrant, all functions are positive.
Verify that the calculated values satisfy the Pythagorean identities, such as \(\sin^2(\theta) + \cos^2(\theta) = 1\).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric representation of the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. The coordinates of any point on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine values of the angle formed with the positive x-axis, allowing for easy evaluation of trigonometric functions.
Trigonometric Functions
The six trigonometric functions—sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent—are derived from the relationships between the angles and sides of right triangles. In the context of the unit circle, these functions can be defined as ratios of the coordinates of points on the circle. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating angles and solving problems in trigonometry.
Standard Position of an Angle
An angle is said to be in standard position when its vertex is at the origin of the coordinate plane and its initial side lies along the positive x-axis. The terminal side of the angle is formed by rotating the initial side counterclockwise for positive angles and clockwise for negative angles. This concept is crucial for determining the coordinates of points on the unit circle and subsequently evaluating the circular functions.
