Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric representation of the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. The coordinates of any point on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine values of the angle formed with the positive x-axis, allowing for easy evaluation of trigonometric functions. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Introduction to the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Functions The six trigonometric functions—sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent—are derived from the relationships between the angles and sides of right triangles. In the context of the unit circle, these functions can be defined as ratios of the coordinates of points on the circle. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating angles and solving problems in trigonometry. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions