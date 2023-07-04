Skip to main content
College Trigonometry
Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Use a Unit Circle to Define Trigonometric Functions of Real Numbers
Problem 30
In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋. 4 2 4 4 2 4 a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function. b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.

cot 15𝜋/2

