Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
4:52 minutes
Problem 31
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 25–32, the unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 3𝜋, 𝜋, 5𝜋, 3𝜋, 7𝜋, and 2𝜋. 4 2 4 4 2 4 a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function. b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number. sin 47𝜋/4
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
26
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos