Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.68a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ - sin θ
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cosecant Function
The cosecant function, denoted as csc(θ), is the reciprocal of the sine function. It is defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). Understanding this relationship is crucial for rewriting expressions involving csc(θ) in terms of sine and cosine, as it allows us to express all trigonometric functions in a consistent manner.
Sine Function
The sine function, sin(θ), is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle θ to the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. It is essential to recognize how sine interacts with other trigonometric functions, particularly when simplifying expressions that involve csc(θ) and sin(θ).
Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions
Simplifying trigonometric expressions involves rewriting them in a form that eliminates quotients and expresses all functions in terms of sine and cosine. This process often requires the use of identities and algebraic manipulation, making it easier to analyze and solve trigonometric equations. Mastery of this skill is vital for effectively handling various trigonometric problems.
