Cosecant Function The cosecant function, denoted as csc(θ), is the reciprocal of the sine function. It is defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). Understanding this relationship is crucial for rewriting expressions involving csc(θ) in terms of sine and cosine, as it allows us to express all trigonometric functions in a consistent manner. Recommended video: 6:22 6:22 Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Sine Function The sine function, sin(θ), is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle θ to the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. It is essential to recognize how sine interacts with other trigonometric functions, particularly when simplifying expressions that involve csc(θ) and sin(θ). Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function