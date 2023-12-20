Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Key identities include the Pythagorean identity, which states that sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1, and the reciprocal identities, which relate sine, cosine, and other functions. Understanding these identities is crucial for rewriting expressions in terms of sine and cosine.

Cotangent Function The cotangent function, denoted as cot(θ), is the reciprocal of the tangent function, defined as cot(θ) = cos(θ)/sin(θ). It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine, which is essential for simplifying expressions. Recognizing how to manipulate cotangent into sine and cosine forms is vital for solving the given problem.