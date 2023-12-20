Table of contents
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.66a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
[1 - sin²(-θ)]/[1 + cot²(-θ)]
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Key identities include the Pythagorean identity, which states that sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1, and the reciprocal identities, which relate sine, cosine, and other functions. Understanding these identities is crucial for rewriting expressions in terms of sine and cosine.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Cotangent Function
The cotangent function, denoted as cot(θ), is the reciprocal of the tangent function, defined as cot(θ) = cos(θ)/sin(θ). It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine, which is essential for simplifying expressions. Recognizing how to manipulate cotangent into sine and cosine forms is vital for solving the given problem.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph
Negative Angle Identities
Negative angle identities describe how trigonometric functions behave with negative angles. For example, sin(-θ) = -sin(θ) and cos(-θ) = cos(θ). These identities are important for simplifying expressions involving negative angles, allowing us to rewrite terms in a more manageable form when solving trigonometric equations.
Recommended video:
05:06
Double Angle Identities
