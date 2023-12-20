Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is essential for rewriting expressions in terms of sine and cosine, as they provide the necessary relationships between different trigonometric functions.

Secant Function The secant function, denoted as sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function, defined as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). This relationship is crucial when simplifying expressions involving secant, as it allows us to express sec(θ) in terms of sine and cosine. Recognizing this reciprocal relationship helps in transforming and simplifying trigonometric expressions effectively.