6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.64a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
1 + cot(-θ)/cot(-θ)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cotangent Function
The cotangent function, denoted as cot(θ), is the reciprocal of the tangent function. It can be expressed as cot(θ) = cos(θ)/sin(θ). Understanding cotangent is essential for rewriting expressions involving cotangent in terms of sine and cosine, which is a key requirement in the given question.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and co-function identities. These identities are crucial for simplifying trigonometric expressions and eliminating quotients, as required in the problem.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions
Simplification of trigonometric expressions involves rewriting them in a more manageable form, often by using identities to combine or reduce terms. This process may include eliminating fractions and expressing all functions in terms of sine and cosine. Mastery of simplification techniques is necessary to solve the problem effectively.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
