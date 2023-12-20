Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cotangent Function The cotangent function, denoted as cot(θ), is the reciprocal of the tangent function. It can be expressed as cot(θ) = cos(θ)/sin(θ). Understanding cotangent is essential for rewriting expressions involving cotangent in terms of sine and cosine, which is a key requirement in the given question.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and co-function identities. These identities are crucial for simplifying trigonometric expressions and eliminating quotients, as required in the problem.