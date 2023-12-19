Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.6
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
6. sec² x = ____
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Secant Function
The secant function, denoted as sec(x), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(x) = 1/cos(x). Understanding secant is crucial for solving trigonometric identities, as it relates directly to the cosine function and can be expressed in terms of sine and cosine.
Pythagorean Identity
Pythagorean identities are fundamental relationships in trigonometry that involve the squares of sine, cosine, and tangent functions. The most common identity is sin²(x) + cos²(x) = 1. This identity can be manipulated to express sec²(x) in terms of tangent, specifically sec²(x) = 1 + tan²(x), which is essential for completing the given expression.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variables involved. They are used to simplify expressions and solve equations in trigonometry. Recognizing and applying these identities, such as the relationship between secant and tangent, is key to completing the expression in the question accurately.
