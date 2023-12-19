Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Secant Function The secant function, denoted as sec(x), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(x) = 1/cos(x). Understanding secant is crucial for solving trigonometric identities, as it relates directly to the cosine function and can be expressed in terms of sine and cosine. Recommended video: 6:22 6:22 Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Pythagorean Identity Pythagorean identities are fundamental relationships in trigonometry that involve the squares of sine, cosine, and tangent functions. The most common identity is sin²(x) + cos²(x) = 1. This identity can be manipulated to express sec²(x) in terms of tangent, specifically sec²(x) = 1 + tan²(x), which is essential for completing the given expression. Recommended video: 6:25 6:25 Pythagorean Identities