Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle Addition Formulas The angle addition formulas are essential trigonometric identities that express the sine, cosine, and tangent of the sum of two angles in terms of the functions of the individual angles. For example, the formula for sine states that sin(A + B) = sin(A)cos(B) + cos(A)sin(B). These formulas allow us to simplify expressions involving the sum of angles, such as sin(45° + θ). Recommended video: 6:36 6:36 Quadratic Formula

Trigonometric Values of Special Angles Certain angles, such as 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°, have known sine and cosine values that are often used in trigonometric calculations. For instance, sin(45°) equals √2/2 and cos(45°) also equals √2/2. Recognizing these special angle values is crucial for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric problems efficiently. Recommended video: 3:28 3:28 Common Trig Functions For 45-45-90 Triangles