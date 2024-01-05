Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Sum and Difference Identities
Problem 5.38b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Addition Formulas
The angle addition formulas are essential trigonometric identities that express the sine, cosine, and tangent of the sum of two angles in terms of the functions of the individual angles. For example, the formula for sine states that sin(A + B) = sin(A)cos(B) + cos(A)sin(B). These formulas allow us to simplify expressions involving the sum of angles, such as sin(45° + θ).
Trigonometric Values of Special Angles
Certain angles, such as 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°, have known sine and cosine values that are often used in trigonometric calculations. For instance, sin(45°) equals √2/2 and cos(45°) also equals √2/2. Recognizing these special angle values is crucial for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric problems efficiently.
Function Notation and Variables
Understanding function notation is vital in trigonometry, as it allows us to express relationships between angles and their corresponding trigonometric values. In the expression sin(45° + θ), θ represents a variable angle, and recognizing how to manipulate and substitute variables in trigonometric functions is key to solving problems. This concept is foundational for expressing complex trigonometric functions in simpler forms.
