Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, angle sum and difference identities, and double angle identities, which help in rewriting functions in terms of a single variable.

Angle Difference Identity The angle difference identity for sine states that sin(a - b) = sin(a)cos(b) - cos(a)sin(b). This identity allows us to express the sine of a difference of angles in terms of the sine and cosine of each angle separately. It is particularly useful for rewriting expressions like sin(3π/4 - x) in a more manageable form.