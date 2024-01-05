Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Sum and Difference Identities
Problem 5.42
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin (3π/4 - x)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, angle sum and difference identities, and double angle identities, which help in rewriting functions in terms of a single variable.
Angle Difference Identity
The angle difference identity for sine states that sin(a - b) = sin(a)cos(b) - cos(a)sin(b). This identity allows us to express the sine of a difference of angles in terms of the sine and cosine of each angle separately. It is particularly useful for rewriting expressions like sin(3π/4 - x) in a more manageable form.
Reference Angles
Reference angles are the acute angles formed by the terminal side of an angle in standard position and the x-axis. They help in determining the values of trigonometric functions for angles greater than 90 degrees or less than 0 degrees. Understanding reference angles is crucial for evaluating trigonometric functions in different quadrants, especially when dealing with angles like 3π/4.
