Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. For example, the sine and cosine functions have specific identities, such as sin(π + x) = -sin(x), which can be used to rewrite functions in terms of a single variable.

Angle Addition Formulas Angle addition formulas are used to express the sine, cosine, and tangent of the sum or difference of two angles. These formulas allow us to break down complex trigonometric expressions into simpler components. For instance, the sine addition formula states that sin(a + b) = sin(a)cos(b) + cos(a)sin(b), which can be applied to find values for specific angles.