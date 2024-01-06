Table of contents
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Sum and Difference Identities
Problem 5.46b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(π + x)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. For example, the sine and cosine functions have specific identities, such as sin(π + x) = -sin(x), which can be used to rewrite functions in terms of a single variable.
Angle Addition Formulas
Angle addition formulas are used to express the sine, cosine, and tangent of the sum or difference of two angles. These formulas allow us to break down complex trigonometric expressions into simpler components. For instance, the sine addition formula states that sin(a + b) = sin(a)cos(b) + cos(a)sin(b), which can be applied to find values for specific angles.
Periodic Properties of Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions are periodic, meaning they repeat their values in regular intervals. For example, the sine function has a period of 2π, which means sin(x) = sin(x + 2πn) for any integer n. Understanding these periodic properties is crucial for analyzing and transforming trigonometric expressions, especially when dealing with angles that exceed the standard range.
