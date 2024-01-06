Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. They are periodic functions that have specific values for standard angles, which can be used to simplify expressions involving angles. Understanding these functions is essential for manipulating and transforming trigonometric expressions. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Angle Addition Formulas Angle addition formulas provide a way to express trigonometric functions of sums or differences of angles in terms of the functions of the individual angles. For example, the tangent addition formula states that tan(A + B) = (tan A + tan B) / (1 - tan A tan B). These formulas are crucial for rewriting expressions like tan(180° + θ) in terms of θ alone. Recommended video: 6:36 6:36 Quadratic Formula