6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Sum and Difference Identities
Problem 5.44b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
tan(180° + θ)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. They are periodic functions that have specific values for standard angles, which can be used to simplify expressions involving angles. Understanding these functions is essential for manipulating and transforming trigonometric expressions.
Angle Addition Formulas
Angle addition formulas provide a way to express trigonometric functions of sums or differences of angles in terms of the functions of the individual angles. For example, the tangent addition formula states that tan(A + B) = (tan A + tan B) / (1 - tan A tan B). These formulas are crucial for rewriting expressions like tan(180° + θ) in terms of θ alone.
Periodic Properties of Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions exhibit periodic behavior, meaning they repeat their values in regular intervals. For instance, the tangent function has a period of 180°, which implies that tan(θ + 180°) = tan(θ). Recognizing these properties allows for simplification of expressions involving angles that exceed standard ranges, such as transforming tan(180° + θ) into a more manageable form.
