Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. For example, the tangent addition formula states that tan(A + B) = (tan A + tan B) / (1 - tan A tan B), which is crucial for rewriting expressions like tan(π/4 + x). Recommended video: 5:32 5:32 Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Tangent Function The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine as tan(θ) = sin(θ) / cos(θ). Understanding the properties of the tangent function is vital for manipulating expressions involving angles, such as tan(π/4 + x). Recommended video: 5:43 5:43 Introduction to Tangent Graph