Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Sum and Difference Identities
Problem 5.40b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
tan (π/4 + x)
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. For example, the tangent addition formula states that tan(A + B) = (tan A + tan B) / (1 - tan A tan B), which is crucial for rewriting expressions like tan(π/4 + x).
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Tangent Function
The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine as tan(θ) = sin(θ) / cos(θ). Understanding the properties of the tangent function is vital for manipulating expressions involving angles, such as tan(π/4 + x).
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph
Angle Addition Formulas
Angle addition formulas are used to express trigonometric functions of the sum of two angles in terms of the functions of the individual angles. For instance, the formula for tangent states that tan(A + B) = (tan A + tan B) / (1 - tan A tan B). These formulas are essential for transforming complex trigonometric expressions into simpler forms, facilitating easier calculations and analysis.
6:36
Quadratic Formula
