Given a right triangle with legs of lengths and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
Multiple Choice
In triangle , cm, and . Find the length of , to the nearest centimeter.
A
cm
B
cm
C
cm
D
cm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements in triangle \( \triangle abc \): side \( b = 620 \) cm, angle \( \angle c = 106^\circ \), and angle \( \angle a = 48^\circ \).
Calculate the remaining angle \( \angle b \) using the triangle angle sum property: \( \angle b = 180^\circ - \angle a - \angle c \).
Use the Law of Sines, which states that \( \frac{a}{\sin(\angle a)} = \frac{b}{\sin(\angle b)} = \frac{c}{\sin(\angle c)} \), to set up the equation to find side \( a \):
\[ a = b \times \frac{\sin(\angle a)}{\sin(\angle b)} \]
Substitute the known values of \( b \), \( \angle a \), and \( \angle b \) into the equation and solve for \( a \). Finally, round the result to the nearest centimeter.
