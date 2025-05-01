Which equation correctly uses the law of cosines to solve for in a triangle with sides , , and angle opposite side ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In triangle , if side has length , side has length , and the angle at vertex is , what is the length of side according to the Law of Cosines?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides and angle given in the triangle: side AB has length \( b \), side BC has length \( a \), and the angle at vertex C is \( \gamma \). We want to find the length of side AC.
Recall the Law of Cosines formula, which relates the lengths of the sides of a triangle to the cosine of one of its angles. For a triangle with sides \( a, b, c \) opposite angles \( A, B, C \) respectively, the Law of Cosines states: \[ c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cos(C) \]
In this problem, side AC is opposite angle \( \gamma \) at vertex C, so we assign: \[ AC^2 = AB^2 + BC^2 - 2 \times AB \times BC \times \cos(\gamma) \]
Substitute the given side lengths into the formula: \[ AC^2 = b^2 + a^2 - 2ab \cos(\gamma) \]
To find the length of side AC, take the square root of both sides: \[ AC = \sqrt{a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cos(\gamma)} \]
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Cosines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle inscribed in circle , with points and on the circle and side lengths = , = , and = , what is the length of line segment in terms of , , and the included angle opposite ?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with legs of lengths and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of three numbers can represent the side lengths of an obtuse triangle?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle , side is inches, angle is , and angle is . Find the length of side to the nearest inch.
11
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle , side is inches, angle is , and angle is . Find the length of side to the nearest inch.
10
views
Law of Cosines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations