- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In a quadrilateral, what is the sum of the measures of all four interior angles?
For a triangle with sides , , and , and angle opposite side , which equation can be used to solve for using the Law of Cosines?
Given a triangle with sides , , and , and angle opposite side , which equation can be used to find the value of if side measures 8.7 cm?
Given triangle ABC with sides , , and opposite angles A, B, and C respectively, which equation can be used to solve for the measure of angle ?
Which of the following triangles can you use the Law of Cosines to solve for a missing side?
A rectangular sandbox has sides of length feet and feet. If the diagonal of the sandbox measures feet, which equation using the Law of Cosines can be used to find the angle between the two sides?
Given a right triangle with sides , , and hypotenuse , which equation can be used to solve for using the Law of Cosines?
