In a quadrilateral, what is the sum of the measures of all four interior angles?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
Multiple Choice
In triangle , if side is units, side is units, and the included angle is , what is the length of chord ?
A
units
B
units
C
units
D
units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements in triangle MLN: side MN = 20 units, side LN = 24 units, and the included angle ∠MLN = 60° between these two sides.
Recall the Law of Cosines formula to find the length of side ML, which is opposite the given angle ∠MLN: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cdot \cos(C)\), where \(c\) is the side opposite angle \(C\).
Assign the values: let \(a = MN = 20\), \(b = LN = 24\), and \(C = 60^\circ\). Substitute these into the Law of Cosines formula: \(ML^2 = 20^2 + 24^2 - 2 \times 20 \times 24 \times \cos(60^\circ)\).
Calculate the cosine of 60 degrees, which is a known value: \(\cos(60^\circ) = 0.5\). Then simplify the expression accordingly without computing the final numeric value.
Finally, take the square root of the resulting expression to find the length of side ML: \(ML = \sqrt{20^2 + 24^2 - 2 \times 20 \times 24 \times 0.5}\).
