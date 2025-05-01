In triangle , side is inches, angle is , and angle is . Find the length of side to the nearest inch.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given two lines with direction vectors and , use the Law of Cosines to find the acute angle between the lines.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given direction vectors of the two lines: \( \mathbf{v_1} = (3, 4) \) and \( \mathbf{v_2} = (5, 12) \).
Recall that the angle \( \theta \) between two vectors can be found using the dot product formula: \( \mathbf{v_1} \cdot \mathbf{v_2} = \|\mathbf{v_1}\| \|\mathbf{v_2}\| \cos \theta \).
Calculate the dot product of the two vectors: \( \mathbf{v_1} \cdot \mathbf{v_2} = 3 \times 5 + 4 \times 12 \).
Find the magnitudes (lengths) of each vector using the formula \( \|\mathbf{v}\| = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2} \): \( \|\mathbf{v_1}\| = \sqrt{3^2 + 4^2} \) and \( \|\mathbf{v_2}\| = \sqrt{5^2 + 12^2} \).
Use the Law of Cosines relationship from the dot product to solve for the angle: \[ \cos \theta = \frac{\mathbf{v_1} \cdot \mathbf{v_2}}{\|\mathbf{v_1}\| \|\mathbf{v_2}\|} \] then find \( \theta = \cos^{-1} \left( \frac{\mathbf{v_1} \cdot \mathbf{v_2}}{\|\mathbf{v_1}\| \|\mathbf{v_2}\|} \right) \).
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Cosines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle , side = cm, angle = , and angle = . Find the length of side to the nearest centimeter.
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given the vertices of a triangle at , , and , use the Law of Cosines to find, correct to the nearest degree, the three angles of the triangle.
12
views
Multiple Choice
A surveyor wishes to find the distance across a river while standing on a small island. If she measures distances of a=30m to one shore, c=60m to the opposite shore, and an angle of B=100° between the two shores, find the distance between the two shores.
362
views
Multiple Choice
Use the Law of Cosines to find the angle C, rounded to the nearest tenth.
401
views
2
rank
Law of Cosines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations